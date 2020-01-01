Birthday Cake Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Beary White Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds 3 Bears OG x Walter White Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
Be the first to review this product.