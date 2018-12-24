Yahoo_AZ
on December 24th, 2018
Nice smell, berries with a milky sour flavor, with a lingering strong aftertaste with quite a breathtaking kick. Seems to be a more relaxing Indica.
Berries & Cream Sauce Extreme OG x Strawberry Jack Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.