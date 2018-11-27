 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Haze Live Resin

by Raw Garden

About this product

Blue Haze Live Resin Blue Kush x Chem Haze Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

About this strain

Blue Kush

Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.