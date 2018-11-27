qalexanders
on November 27th, 2018
Good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blue Haze Live Resin Blue Kush x Chem Haze Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
on November 27th, 2018
Good
Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.