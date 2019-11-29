Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on November 29th, 2019
This one-hit wonder does the job for me. Most strains leave me feeling like I hung upside-down on the monkey bars too long (sativas), and many Indicas leave me feeling out of control and panicky for the first 10 minutes. This may be the perfect strain for me: It sucks away stress, melts my daily physical aches away, and helps me sleep better. It got me through menopause without HRT!