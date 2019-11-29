 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba Purps Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Bubba Purps 1.0g Cartridge Bubba Kush x Mendo Purps Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

Recynd

This one-hit wonder does the job for me. Most strains leave me feeling like I hung upside-down on the monkey bars too long (sativas), and many Indicas leave me feeling out of control and panicky for the first 10 minutes. This may be the perfect strain for me: It sucks away stress, melts my daily physical aches away, and helps me sleep better. It got me through menopause without HRT!

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.