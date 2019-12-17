1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
Chemstomper #17 1.0g Cartridge Chemdogging x Sour Stomper Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on December 17th, 2019
I think I live anything Chem. It was my first strain that I knew the name of while partaking. This Chemstomper helped me break through to some good visuals that my THC saturated body had not experienced in a while. I want to get it again. And the Live Resin cartridge is very good.