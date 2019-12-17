 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chemstomper #17 Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Chemstomper #17 Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Chemstomper #17 Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chemstomper #17 1.0g Cartridge Chemdogging x Sour Stomper Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

izenstein

I think I live anything Chem. It was my first strain that I knew the name of while partaking. This Chemstomper helped me break through to some good visuals that my THC saturated body had not experienced in a while. I want to get it again. And the Live Resin cartridge is very good.

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.