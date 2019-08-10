jgonzalez884
on August 10th, 2019
Great for getting a good night sleep, felt more like a stronger high than their wedding cookies cart which had a higher thc percentage.
Emerald Bay Purps 0.5g Cartridge Mendocino Purple Kush Pheno Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on June 28th, 2019
Just knock me on my ass