About this product

Emerald Bay Purps #11 Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds Mendocino Purps Pheno Indica Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Introducing the newest member of our Refined Live Resin™ series of concentrates, Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format. It’s a THCa concentrate that moves beyond the dab rig into joints and bowls. Sprinkled, smoked, dabbed, or vaped, this is the product to elevate your next session.