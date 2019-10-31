J.Folks
on October 31st, 2019
Ouweee just knock my ass out
GSC Pie 1.0g Cartridge GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Cookie Pie 4 Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on October 25th, 2019
I’m honored to be the first to review this. I have nothing bad to say about this cartridge. This cartridge test lower then dojo kush and monkey bread but hits much harder then both. This is a GO TO for people with sleepless disorders. It’s very Sedating