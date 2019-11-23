 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Guamanian Gold Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Guamanian Gold Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Guamanian Gold Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Guamanian Gold 0.5g Cartridge Kosher OG x Strawberry Gas x Chem Ape Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

DankmanSFV

First off I got this as GIO POD... I bought it strictly because the lineage sounded great and I was GREATLY SURPRISED! Usually these carts are ok BUT THIS IS AS CLOSE TO THE ACTUAL LIVE RESIN IVE EBER HAD!! It’s taste of berries took me by surprise but I also found the slower you draw the better the hit! I am DEFINITELY GOING TO BUY AGAIN AND WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYONE LOOKING FOR A HARD HITTING LIVE RESIN CART!!

Neogenik

This is my 1st half gram from raw gardens, but the taste on this one tops all the full gram carts ive tryed from These guys and its been many ive teyed. Anyways, the buzz is nice aswell. I definitely would suggest this for peoples like myself with high tolerances to cannabis. Will buy this again!!

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.