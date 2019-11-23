Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Guamanian Gold 0.5g Cartridge Kosher OG x Strawberry Gas x Chem Ape Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on November 23rd, 2019
First off I got this as GIO POD... I bought it strictly because the lineage sounded great and I was GREATLY SURPRISED! Usually these carts are ok BUT THIS IS AS CLOSE TO THE ACTUAL LIVE RESIN IVE EBER HAD!! It’s taste of berries took me by surprise but I also found the slower you draw the better the hit! I am DEFINITELY GOING TO BUY AGAIN AND WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYONE LOOKING FOR A HARD HITTING LIVE RESIN CART!!
on October 2nd, 2019
This is my 1st half gram from raw gardens, but the taste on this one tops all the full gram carts ive tryed from These guys and its been many ive teyed. Anyways, the buzz is nice aswell. I definitely would suggest this for peoples like myself with high tolerances to cannabis. Will buy this again!!