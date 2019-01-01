About this product
Happy Hour 0.5g Cartridge AOC x Raspberry Punch x Orange Cookies Sativa Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.