jay09221 on July 23rd, 2019

Island breeze Sauce by Raw Gardens smells like pineapple and tropically just as the name implies. It taste earthy but not like dirt or grassy. It taste like fresh cool air. The high is heavy in the head. It’s a saliva head high. The high comes quickly probably at least 5 min after the hit out of a rig. It’s good for when you need to do something but also for relaxing. I’m not too sleepy.