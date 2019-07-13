 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Italian Soda Sauce

by Raw Garden

Italian Soda Sauce Sour Tangie x Blue Kush x Kosher Chem Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

xwagner

Remarkable. Amazing flavor. The experience is thoroughly distracting and engaging, super-pleasant. 100% recommended! Honestly one of the best highs I've ever experienced over the past four decades.

CannauserJoe

Very terpy and flavorful. Raw garden has been my go to concentrate ever since my friend showed me. Extremely clean and we'll packed n ready to go 👍

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.