xwagner
on July 13th, 2019
Remarkable. Amazing flavor. The experience is thoroughly distracting and engaging, super-pleasant. 100% recommended! Honestly one of the best highs I've ever experienced over the past four decades.
Italian Soda Sauce Sour Tangie x Blue Kush x Kosher Chem Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
on May 27th, 2019
Very terpy and flavorful. Raw garden has been my go to concentrate ever since my friend showed me. Extremely clean and we'll packed n ready to go 👍