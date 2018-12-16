1BlazedMommy
on December 16th, 2018
WOW! Amazing taste and phenomenal burn that lasts. I’m in ❤️, you guys make the the best sauce! Highly recommend this and reasonably priced.
Lilikoi Pie Sauce Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
