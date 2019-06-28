 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Margarita Sauce

Margarita Sauce

by Raw Garden

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Raw Garden Concentrates Solvent Margarita Sauce

About this product

Margarita Sauce Lime Mojito x Kosher Chem x Forum Cookies x Citrus Sap Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

repzero

High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract, also known as Sauce, provide a full gram of delicious flavors made from fresh-frozen flowers only (live resin). Margarita is the result of crossing GG#4 x Slymer x Kosher Chem x Forum Cookies x Headband x Citrus Sap x Sky Walker. Cannabinoid Testing: 60+% total THCa, 0% total CBD At first glance, the number of strains can seem intimidating but are actually intelligently crafted for excellent balance. The color is light transparent orange with THCA crystals. The smell is a soft hint of lime and citrus. The flavor is light lime with a background flavor profile of kosher chem and forum cookies coming in at the end. First feelings of a head high, uplifting, stress-reducing, slightly creative, relaxing. The first hit reveals a light aroma of lime. The citrus flavor is contrasted with the deep earthy undertones of Forum Cookies. As you continue to dab the lime flavor retreats and the deeper earthy flavors of cookies and chem begin to intensify into a more satisfying sesh. I recommended this product for being an excellent quality product at a reasonable price.

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.