repzero on June 28th, 2019

High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract, also known as Sauce, provide a full gram of delicious flavors made from fresh-frozen flowers only (live resin). Margarita is the result of crossing GG#4 x Slymer x Kosher Chem x Forum Cookies x Headband x Citrus Sap x Sky Walker. Cannabinoid Testing: 60+% total THCa, 0% total CBD At first glance, the number of strains can seem intimidating but are actually intelligently crafted for excellent balance. The color is light transparent orange with THCA crystals. The smell is a soft hint of lime and citrus. The flavor is light lime with a background flavor profile of kosher chem and forum cookies coming in at the end. First feelings of a head high, uplifting, stress-reducing, slightly creative, relaxing. The first hit reveals a light aroma of lime. The citrus flavor is contrasted with the deep earthy undertones of Forum Cookies. As you continue to dab the lime flavor retreats and the deeper earthy flavors of cookies and chem begin to intensify into a more satisfying sesh. I recommended this product for being an excellent quality product at a reasonable price.