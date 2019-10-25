 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mendo Berries Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

Mendo Berries 0.5g Cartridge Beary White x Purple Punch F2 x Mendo Breath Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

Spicy7391

This one is a creeper. Sweet earthy taste and very heavy on the body and mind.

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.