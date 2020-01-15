 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pink Pegasus Live Resin

by Raw Garden

About this product

Pink Pegasus Live Resin Mendo Punch x Chem Haze x Sour Stomper Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.

Nellyg559

It feels like an indica dominant with a nice buzz of sativa helps with chronic back and shoulder pain also mediates with anxiety mostly body high. Top shelf from r sure 5 stars

Deethra

This is my favorite wax. It hits hard and fast and leaves me feeling lovely. It most definitely helps keep my chronic pain at bay. It is clean and not harsh like others I have tried.

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.