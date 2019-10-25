Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
on October 25th, 2019
It taste good but it doesn’t hit hard enough for me for an indica. But honestly none of the punch strains do it for either so I took my chances with this one :/ taste good tho :)