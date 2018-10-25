Ajkelvin12
on October 25th, 2018
Really enjoyed this. great citrus taste and very clean high.
Slymer Deebo 0.5g Cartridge Slymer x Deebo Kush (Kosher Chem BX) Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
