Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sour Hound 1.0g Cartridge Chemdogging x Sour Crack Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on December 24th, 2019
Amazing! Pure kushy deliciousness! A bit of pine, lemon and pineapple. Bit peppery too. And my god, hits you HARD. Like, I’m a daily smoker and this just smashed my face and now I’m going through a pack of Belgian crisp waffles 🤷🏻♂️😂. Do recommend.