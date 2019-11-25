Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
Sunrise OG 1.0g Cartridge Triangle Kush x Skywalker x Mendo Punch Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
This is an excellent indica! Great for relaxation, pain relief and insomnia. Not much anxiety or paranoia. Usual dry eyes/mouth, but not to severe. This cartridge is about 84% THC. The purity of the live resin process is a big plus considering today's issues with vape-related impurities. Strongly recommend!