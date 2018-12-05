hexixt
on December 5th, 2018
This sauce has a sweet taste with notes of fruit at the end when vaped. It gives me a clear headed high with energy and a desire to talk. It is a head high and has little in the way of body effects.
Tropical Breeze Sauce Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
