Yahoo_AZ
on December 22nd, 2018
Super tasty, floral, sweet smell. Hits hard. Wow. My favorite Indica strain of all the Raw Garden strains.
Virgin Purps Sauce Pure OG Kush x Mendo Purps Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
