Wifi Cookie Dough Sauce

by Raw Garden

About this product

Wifi Cookie Dough Sauce Wifi 43 x Wubba x Original Glue x Dos Y Dos Indica Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

1 customer review

BongRipperRed

The smell is amazing smells like a wet pine tree early in the morning. Very nice diamond formation gives a nice thick but smooth hit that will have you sitting down quickly after exhaling. Long lasting high that is very mellow but will have you couch locked. Taste is like a mint lemonade.

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.