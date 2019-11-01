Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wifi Cookie Dough Sauce Wifi 43 x Wubba x Original Glue x Dos Y Dos Indica Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
on November 1st, 2019
The smell is amazing smells like a wet pine tree early in the morning. Very nice diamond formation gives a nice thick but smooth hit that will have you sitting down quickly after exhaling. Long lasting high that is very mellow but will have you couch locked. Taste is like a mint lemonade.