About this product
Our RAWthentic limited edition RAW Gold Rolling Tray is a thing of beauty. Expertly machined from extra thick metal alloy for lasting quality – this tray really ties the room together. Actually I’m not sure why we even show these because we sold out long ago! I’ve got some new amazing limited trays coming soon though that bring it to the next next level!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.