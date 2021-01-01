About this product

Designed for a specific type of smoker with particular tastes, RAW Maestro Cone Tips are made with our softer textured paper with perforations for extra support and cut longer to make trick rolling a breeze. With so many RAWthentic options to choose from, this might be the cone tip that feels like it was invented just for you. That’s what we’re going for here – if it feels like a product speaks personally to you, we did something right!