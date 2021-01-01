About this product
This special re-usable metal tin case was created for when you’re smoking out the town or for RAWndom storage. Its RAWsome! The RAW slide top tin makes carrying your essentials easy and stylish. Carry your papers, tips, material, whatever you need, to wherever you need it to be!
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
