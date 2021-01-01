 Loading…

Organic Hemp Connoisseur Kingsize Slim

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Organic Hemp Connoisseur Kingsize Slim

A full-featured, compact smoker’s kit with 32 ultimate-quality RAW Organic Hemp Kingsize Slim papers and 32 naturally unrefined tips in attractive eco craft paper packaging with a RAWified elastic band holding it all together! RAW Organic Connoisseur Kingsize Slim is hand assembled, often by special needs workers. It’s RAW Karma!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

