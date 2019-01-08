 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic Hemp Rolling Papers

by RAW

RAW Organic is made from organically grown* chlorine free pure hemp and is processed in an eco-friendly manner. The result is a very thin light tan paper that burns extra slow and extra clean. It uses the same proprietary crisscross run-preventing watermark as RAW Classic but the color is much lighter and varies depending on the shade of the hemp used in production. The taste of RAW Organic is unlike anything you have experienced. It is a clean tasting smoke that is best described as natural, light and pure. Finally, we can all smoke an ORGANIC rolling paper made from pure hemp!

AmazonGrows

Absolutely great papers! The papers are organic, burn great, don’t have any tastes and the owner gives back! I’m all set with the dyes and bleach in the other papers. RAW is where it’s at! My personal favorite is the connoisseur 1 1/4 +tips. Don’t mind if it’s the classics or the organic hemp. Both are good.

DavidGlenn

Some of their papers are verygood (raw 300 pk) the raw connoesseur 50 leaflets 50 tips are junk they are super thin rip open pre roll cones way over priced they clam not to run Bull they run a waste at $1.50/50

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.