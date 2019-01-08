Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
RAW Organic is made from organically grown* chlorine free pure hemp and is processed in an eco-friendly manner. The result is a very thin light tan paper that burns extra slow and extra clean. It uses the same proprietary crisscross run-preventing watermark as RAW Classic but the color is much lighter and varies depending on the shade of the hemp used in production. The taste of RAW Organic is unlike anything you have experienced. It is a clean tasting smoke that is best described as natural, light and pure. Finally, we can all smoke an ORGANIC rolling paper made from pure hemp!
on January 8th, 2019
Absolutely great papers! The papers are organic, burn great, don’t have any tastes and the owner gives back! I’m all set with the dyes and bleach in the other papers. RAW is where it’s at! My personal favorite is the connoisseur 1 1/4 +tips. Don’t mind if it’s the classics or the organic hemp. Both are good.
on August 7th, 2018
Think these papers suck,
on April 27th, 2018
Some of their papers are verygood (raw 300 pk) the raw connoesseur 50 leaflets 50 tips are junk they are super thin rip open pre roll cones way over priced they clam not to run Bull they run a waste at $1.50/50