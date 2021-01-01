Organic Metal Paper Case Kingsize Slim
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
No More Damaged packs of RAW!!!! The RAW Metal Paper Case will keep your pack of RAW Organic Rolling Papers safe when you’re on the move! The super sturdy Metal Paper Case is made from high-quality metal and has a hinged lid that snaps securely in place when you put your papers inside. This RAW on the go storage product is a must-have for natural smokers!
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.