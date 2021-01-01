 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Organic Metal Paper Case Kingsize Slim

Organic Metal Paper Case Kingsize Slim

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Organic Metal Paper Case Kingsize Slim

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

No More Damaged packs of RAW!!!! The RAW Metal Paper Case will keep your pack of RAW Organic Rolling Papers safe when you’re on the move! The super sturdy Metal Paper Case is made from high-quality metal and has a hinged lid that snaps securely in place when you put your papers inside. This RAW on the go storage product is a must-have for natural smokers!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review