Perfecto Pre-Rolled Cone Tips
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RAW Perfecto Pre-Rolled Cone Tips are the ultimate foundation for building your own soundly constructed, handcrafted cones for a hassle-free smoking experience. Hand rolled in Bali, Indonesia – each tip is carefully cut and pre-rolled following the natural grain of the fibers to ensure a perfectly round tip for every cone. Yes, these are still hand-rolled!
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.