Perforated Wide Tips
by RAWWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$1.00
- at Ethos Dispensary - Rockville
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 21.6 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
Store updated
About this product
RAW Perforated Wide Tips were created to get the burning ember further away from our faces. The thing with tips is that everyone rolls differently and has different preferences. These tips are made from our soft fiber paper and pressed for easy smooth rolling. They’re really RAWesome!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.