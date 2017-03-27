 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RAW

About this product

RAW Pre-Rolled tips allow you to quickly roll up on the road to prevent you from wasting the ends of your cigarette. The tops were designed to create perfect airflow and filtration. These 100% natural and also un-refined RAW Pre-Rolled Tips are perfect for those who are always on the go.

Kibblor

Holy crap the time that this saves me making a good crutch because each of these come perfect and save me tons of time, makes rolling is much easier with the long papers.

herashr

These little temps really made my first few joints a lot easier to roll and smoke. They fit perfectly in most rolling machines and can help you gauge how much to put in your joint when you're a first-time smoker! #420sweepstakes

lusal

I can't smoke without these! Keeps teeny buds from being inhaled and helps you roll perfect everytime! #420sweepstakes

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.