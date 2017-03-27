Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
RAW Pre-Rolled tips allow you to quickly roll up on the road to prevent you from wasting the ends of your cigarette. The tops were designed to create perfect airflow and filtration. These 100% natural and also un-refined RAW Pre-Rolled Tips are perfect for those who are always on the go.
on March 27th, 2017
Holy crap the time that this saves me making a good crutch because each of these come perfect and save me tons of time, makes rolling is much easier with the long papers.
on March 23rd, 2017
These little temps really made my first few joints a lot easier to roll and smoke. They fit perfectly in most rolling machines and can help you gauge how much to put in your joint when you're a first-time smoker! #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
I can't smoke without these! Keeps teeny buds from being inhaled and helps you roll perfect everytime! #420sweepstakes