Pure Cotton Filters

by RAW

About this product

We enjoy going back to the origins of smoking. Originally cigarette filters were made by cotton but this was later replaced by acetate tow. We use classic natural unrefined cotton in our RAW Filters. Each package of Raw Pure Cotton filters contains 200 cotton filters. The draw strength of these filters is a bit stronger (it’s slightly harder to pull through them when you’re smoking) but that’s part of the RAW experience! 200 RAW Pure Cotton Filters per pack / 30 packs per box

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

