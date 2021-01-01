 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Stainless Steel Paper Case Wide

Stainless Steel Paper Case Wide

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Stainless Steel Paper Case Wide

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We brought our paper cases to another level! Instead of tin, we listened to you and made a smaller production of cases in polished stainless steel. That way it’s a nicer more minimalist look that you asked for. We crafted these from extra-durable stainless metal, then added a press latch to make sure it shuts securely and your papers stay secured.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review