At RayWear, we believe the cannabis industry and worker safety should grow hand in hand. Yet with the industry still in its infancy, safety policies have taken a back seat to legislation about legalization. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to help the men and women on the frontlines — the people actually cultivating the plant — feel safe while they’re at work. Our founder, Daniel Jordan, has long been concerned about the countless workers exposed to harsh grow lights day after day for months on end. He believes the cultivators who make a living under these conditions deserve to be in a safe working environment where their health isn’t at risk. So he began researching light radiation and ways to protect people from it. Daniel’s research led him to a handful of companies that specialize in clothing that protects the wearer from UV rays. But he also learned grow lights emit an entire spectrum of light — aside from UV rays — that can be potentially harmful to human skin. That means even health-conscious workers who wear protective clothing are only shielding themselves from a small fraction of the light spectrum radiation that poses a potentially significant risk. Armed with this knowledge, Daniel set out to develop a unique line of protective clothing with the safety of cannabis cultivators in mind. He worked with dermatologists and clothing designers to determine which materials possess the most protective properties. Thus, RayWear was born. RayWear’s custom-designed shirts and pullovers are made with a durable, patent-pending fabric that provides the most complete protection against UV, infrared, and visible radiation on the market. And our line of protective clothing not only helps growers feel safe, but it’s also extremely soft and can be comfortably worn underneath coveralls and uniforms. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, employers are looking for more ways to protect their growers at work. Instead of waiting 20 years for legislation to catch up with common sense, we’re advocating safety today and shedding light on the dangers of radiation. Join us on our mission to protect the health and well-being of the grower community. Together, we can make a difference and potentially save thousands of lives each year.