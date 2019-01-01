 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Reakiro RAW Hemp Oil Paste Extract – 1000mg CBD + CBDa (15%)

Reakiro RAW Hemp Oil Paste Extract – 1000mg CBD + CBDa (15%)

by Reakiro CBD

$74.30MSRP

🚚 Free EU Delivery 💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee ⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil Rest assured your CBD Hemp Extract is safe from spillage making it easy to use and transport. Our extract is manufactured from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in Europe. We use an organic extraction method to ensure natural purity without chemical solvents. Try and find out all hemp extract benefits. Consumption: Recommended daily dose is 2 gradients of paste. Place the product directly under your tongue, or add to your food or beverage of choice. If the oil is hard to dispense, simply place the container into warm water or wrap in a warm towel until it reaches the desired consistency.

Reakiro is a European leading manufacturer and supplier of Full Spectrum cannabinoid oils and hemp-based products for millions of people around the world. Each day we enlighten and educate the benefits of CBD and strive to lead the industry by providing the highest quality CBD products available, guaranteed. We offer premium CBD products, Free EU Delivery and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.