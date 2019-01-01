Reakiro RAW Hemp Oil Paste Extract – 1000mg CBD + CBDa (15%)
$74.30MSRP
About this product
🚚 Free EU Delivery 💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee ⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil Rest assured your CBD Hemp Extract is safe from spillage making it easy to use and transport. Our extract is manufactured from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in Europe. We use an organic extraction method to ensure natural purity without chemical solvents. Try and find out all hemp extract benefits. Consumption: Recommended daily dose is 2 gradients of paste. Place the product directly under your tongue, or add to your food or beverage of choice. If the oil is hard to dispense, simply place the container into warm water or wrap in a warm towel until it reaches the desired consistency.
