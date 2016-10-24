Reakiro RAW Hemp Oil Paste Extract – 1000mg CBD + CBDa (15%)
About this product
⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil
Rest assured your CBD Hemp Extract is safe from spillage making it easy to use and transport.
Our extract is manufactured from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in Europe. We use an organic extraction method to ensure natural purity without chemical solvents.
Try and find out all hemp extract benefits.
Consumption: Recommended daily dose is 2 gradients of paste. Place the product directly under your tongue, or add to your food or beverage of choice. If the oil is hard to dispense, simply place the container into warm water or wrap in a warm towel until it reaches the desired consistency.
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
