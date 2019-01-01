About this product
REBEL RELAX+RESTORE DEEP SLEEP FORMULA FULL SPECTRUM CBD 1000MG IS INFUSED WITH A CALMING AND SOOTHING BLEND OF ESSENTIAL OIL EXTRACTS. THESE SUBLINGUAL DROPS ARE FORMULATED TO HELP RELAX+RESTORE YOUR MIND AND BODY AT THE END OF YOUR DAY. THE PUREST EXTRACT AVAILABLE, WITHOUT ANY TASTE. THESE TINCTURES ARE THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR FOOD, DRINK OR APPLY DIRECTLY UNDER YOUR TONGUE. SPECS: 1000mg CBD Per Bottle - Lavender Flavor Convenient and discreet Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours Organically Grown Practices
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.