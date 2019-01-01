REBEL is a team of performance-centric hemp enthusiasts based in New York. We seek natural solutions in place of lab-born pharmaceuticals and to make them accessible to anyone who seeks their benefits. We REBEL against GMOs, pesticides, solvents, or chemicals and seek to utilize the finest ingredients mother nature has to offer, produced with cleanest processes on the market. Our line of CBD enhanced formulas are grown organically at a single source in Vermont, which produces some of the finest Hemp CBD available in the USA. By utilizing our unique Full-Specturm CBD formula, we ensure the efficacy of each product we produce AND triple check each for purity by 3rd party labs.