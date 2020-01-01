 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. RIG Perc Ash Catcher(45 degree)

RIG Perc Ash Catcher(45 degree)

by Rebel Initiate Glassworks

Write a review
Rebel Initiate Glassworks Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes RIG Perc Ash Catcher(45 degree)

Buy Here

About this product

Height: 5.5 inch Chamber Diameter: 51mm Joint:14mm Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted 100% High grade borosilicate glass

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rebel Initiate Glassworks Logo
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.