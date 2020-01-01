 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Kush Breath

Platinum Kush Breath

by Red Dirt Sungrown

Write a review
Red Dirt Sungrown Cannabis Flower Platinum Kush Breath

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Red Dirt Sungrown Logo