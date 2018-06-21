 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chernobyl

Chernobyl

by Red Frog Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Red Frog Cannabis Cannabis Flower Chernobyl

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chernobyl by Red Frog Cannabis

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

NOVArisen

Been vaping Chernobyl. It's nice, pretty chill and relaxing, great for meditation or gentle mind trips.

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Red Frog Cannabis Logo
Tier 3 Producer/Processor