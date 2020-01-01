 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Iron Maiden

by Red Frog Cannabis

About this product

Iron Maiden is labeled as an indica. Upon breaking up the tight buds to a workable size, buds stick to the fingers. Smelling the buds provides a mixed fragrance. Visually examining the buds shows an abundance of crystals and some not too obvious red hairs and purple leaves. Initial inhalation provides a smooth and decent taste, allowing seasoned users larger bowls. Iron Maiden provides a heavier elation and sedation than other current strains. Muscles relax and pain is moderately alleviated. This strain can be distracting depending on your tolerance but it can be handled by most seeking relief from symptoms with a decent duration

Tier 3 Producer/Processor