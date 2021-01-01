About this product

About Blended Diamonds Vape Cartridges Our blended diamonds vape cartridges use a blend of 70% Δ8 distillate, 25% of a variety of cannabinoids (varying by blend), and 5% cannabis terpenes give a more tailored effect than any cannabis strain ever could. Offered in Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe blends. Blended Diamonds – Calm Designed to give a more calm and relaxed Δ8 experience with: 70% Δ8 25% CBT, CBC, CBN, CBD 5% cannabis-derived terpenes About our Blended Diamonds Vape Cartridge Our blended diamonds vape cartridges feature broad-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends designed to give you the maximum desired entourage effects and: 1000mg total oil Up to 950 mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, ∆8THCv, ∆9THCv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on blend 5% terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent derived from hemp grown in California, Oregon, and Colorado This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Delta 8 is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Product Description Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material Serving Size: One 6-second puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies based on size of puffs and time between of puffs (lasts longest with smaller puffs and if oil is allowed to fully cool between hits) Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 oil and (optional) terpene blend of your choice Important Product Notes There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. When the cartridge is made, the oil is poured to the top of the glass tank and capped quickly to prevent leaking. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled while actually containing a full amount of product. Directions Attach the cartridge to a 510 compatible battery and inhale with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew the mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. Keep out of sunlight and in a cool, dark place for the longest life of product. Products may go bad or lose their potency if subjected to extreme heat or sunlight for long periods. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. Why use Delta 8? There are no long term studies, and very few studies at all on Delta 8, so much of what we know about Delta 8 comes from anecdotal evidence, which should not be considered conclusive, and you should realize that your experience may vary. That said, many people report Delta 8 to be uplifting and helping them to feel calm, happy, and energetic, especially in social settings. For more on Delta 8 visit our page, What Is Delta 8?.