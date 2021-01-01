About this product

About CBD Isolate Our CBD Isolate is a high-quality crystalline powder containing over 99% CBD and is extracted from USA grown hemp. It is a fully legal product at the state and federal level, containing no measurable THC. What is CBD Isolate? CBD Isolate is an extremely pure form of the naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant called cannabidiol. CBD has no intoxicating effects, meaning it won’t get you “high” like certain forms of THC will. How does CBD work? CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities.