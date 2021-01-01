 Loading…

CBG Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 1g

by Reefers Bay

About this product

About CBG Distillate – Broad Spectrum Our broad spectrum CBG distillate is a high-purity amber oil that tests at about ~70`percent CBG and ~25% CBD (depending on the batch), with no detectable amounts of Delta 9 THC. It is extracted from USA-grown, high-CBG strains of hemp and typically arrives crystallized due to its high CBG content. What is Broad Spectrum CBG Distillate? CBG distillate is a "distilled" or purified form of CBG that exists "fresh" as a viscous oil but will crystallize over time given the high CBG content. CBG is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant and the distillate comes from high-CBG strains of hemp. This product is not intoxicating The term "Broad Spectrum" means that it contains more than just CBG, but also has non-detectable levels of Delta 9 THC.

About this brand

We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

