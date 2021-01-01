About this product

About CBG Isolate Our bulk CBG isolate is the highest quality cannabigerol extract on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. It is a white to slightly off-white crystalline powder. What is CBG Isolate? CBG is the abbreviation for cannabigerol and is one of the more well-known “minor” cannabinoids in cannabis. It is typically found in very small percentages in standard hemp and marijuana flower. However, due to genetic breakthroughs in the hemp industry, CBG is now able to be grown as a major cannabinoid in certain varieties of CBG-dominant hemp flower. This breakthrough gives us access to naturally derived CBG, versus CBG synthesized in a lab. CBG still requires a lot of studies before it can be definitively determined to be a treatment for any type of condition.