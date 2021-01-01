About this product

About our Bulk Delta 8 Oil Our bulk Delta 8 oil is the highest quality Delta 8 on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. Our Delta 8 oil is a highly viscous, clear to light yellow, transparent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid and can be snapped or broken, similar to Delta 9 shatter. Is Delta 8 Oil Right for My Product Line? NOTE THAT THE FOLLOWING IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE. CONSULT A LAWYER BEFORE DETERMINING IF THIS PRODUCT IS LEGAL IN YOUR STATE OR TERRITORY. The first issue that always comes up with Delta 8 is legality. Our Delta 8 is derived from hemp, contains no Delta 9, and is federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, that does not mean that Delta 8 is legal in your state or territory. Before making a determination on purchasing this product, consult with a lawyer to make sure you are adhering to all applicable state and local laws. There aren’t many studies on Delta 8, so we are just beginning to understand what this cannabinoid can do. As with any cannabinoid, the use of Delta 8 should be considered experimental. In general, many people report feeling confident, less anxious, and more productive while using Delta 8. Bulk Delta 8 Oil Description Type: Delta 8 oil Lab Testing: View Labs Delta 8 Concentration: Typically 95%+ Delta 8 Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Delta 9 Content: None detected Terpenes: No Bulk Delta 8 Shipping Information Most orders ship within 1-2 business days depending on size and current order load.