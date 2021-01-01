 Loading…

Our THCv isolate is a distilled THCv isolate that is actually a mix of both Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv, typically ~95% Delta 8 THCv and ~5% Delta 9 THCv. About our THCv Isolate Our THCv distillate is the highest quality tetrahydrocannabivarin extract on the market. It’s an extremely viscous oil that behaves as a solid and will shatter at room temperature. Store in a cool, dark place out of direct light. What is THCv Isolate? THCv is the abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin and is a “minor” cannabinoid typically found in small quantities in cannabis. It can be intoxicating in some but not all individuals and its intoxicating qualities can vary when taken in different quantities or alongside other compounds. Little is known about the short and long-term effects or safety of this compound. Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv can occur in the cannabis plant, but it is not found in these high of concentrations. Do not consume this product without approval from a doctor. Extract Description Type: THCv isolate Total THCv Concentration: 99% or higher Δ8THCv Concentration: ~95% Δ9THCv Concentration: ~5% Δ9THC Content: None detected

We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

