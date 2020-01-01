Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$14.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Caldarium Bath Bombs are infused with CBD Oil and Various Essential Oils to soothe and relax all your muscles. Caldarium features Eucalyptus Essential Oil which is a Purifying, Cleansing, Clarifying, and Immune-Boosting Oil that is ideal for use on skin and in aromatherapy.
Be the first to review this product.